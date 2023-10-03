Israeli Researchers Detect Alien Coral Species in East Mediterranean, Pointing to Climate Change

Israeli marine researchers from the University of Haifa (UH) have made a concerning finding in the East Mediterranean. They have detected the presence of a type of coral, Dendronephthya, which is typically found only in the Red Sea. This discovery suggests the migration of an alien species, according to a recently released statement by UH.

The study, recently published in the journal Biology, reveals that the soft coral was found at a depth of 42 meters near the village of Sdot Yam. While the exact means of transportation has not been determined, it is likely that this coral arrived from the Red Sea through the Suez Canal, as part of the well-documented Lessepsian migration.

Traditionally, the cooler waters of the Mediterranean acted as a natural barrier to the arrival of tropical corals. However, these barriers have disappeared. The UH explains that an increase in minimum winter temperatures in coastal waters, along with other temperature shifts in the East Mediterranean region since the 1990s, has created favorable conditions for the invasion of warm-water species.

The researchers warn that due to the rapid attachment and growth capabilities of this coral type, it is expected to spread rapidly and become increasingly common across the Mediterranean Sea. They emphasize that when species from one region invade and establish themselves in another, it can have severe consequences for the local ecosystem.