Israeli Security Chiefs Label Settler Attacks on Palestinians as ‘Nationalist Terrorism’

In response to a recent spike in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Israeli security chiefs have declared settler attacks as “nationalist terrorism,” vowing to intensify countermeasures. The statement incited criticism from far-right cabinet ministers.

The past week witnessed severe violence, including numerous Israeli settlers’ attacks on Palestinian towns and villages, which prompted international condemnation and concern from the White House.

The pledge to combat the “nationalist terrorism” was jointly issued by the heads of Israel’s military, police, and Shin Bet domestic security service. This includes an increase in military presence in the region and heightened arrests, even incorporating administrative detention, a practice enabling detention without charge primarily used against Palestinian suspects.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized the comparison of settler actions to “murderous Arab terrorism,” calling it “immoral and dangerous.” National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, convicted in the past for supporting terrorism and inciting against Arabs, echoed Smotrich’s sentiments.

The conflict escalated further when a Palestinian gunman, claimed by al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, wounded an Israeli security guard at a West Bank checkpoint before being killed by security forces.