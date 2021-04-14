Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Ship Attacked in Gulf, Again
The Israeli-owned Hyperion Ray cargo ship departs from Koper, Slovenia, en route to Taragona, Spain, in October 2020. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Israel
cargo ship
attack on ships in Gulf of Oman

Israeli Ship Attacked in Gulf, Again

Uri Cohen
04/14/2021

In what has become a rather predictable move in the ongoing Israel-Iran tit-for-tat, an Israeli-owned cargo ship on Tuesday was again targeted while sailing in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, called Hyperion Ray, reportedly was hit by Iranian missiles off the coast of eastern United Arab Emirates and sustained minor damage. No crew members were injured, and the ship’s owners told The Media Line it was “continuing full speed on its original voyage.” It is the second cargo vessel belonging to Israeli shipping magnate Rami Unger to be attacked by Iran in the Gulf in the past month, and the third Israeli-owned ship to be hit since February. Last week, the Iranian ship Saviz, considered the Islamic Republic’s mothership in the Red Sea and a naval base for regional military operations, was struck by mines, in an attack attributed to Israeli commando forces. The New York Times reported the following day that Israel had notified Washington it was responsible for the strike.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.