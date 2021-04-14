Israeli Ship Attacked in Gulf, Again

In what has become a rather predictable move in the ongoing Israel-Iran tit-for-tat, an Israeli-owned cargo ship on Tuesday was again targeted while sailing in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, called Hyperion Ray, reportedly was hit by Iranian missiles off the coast of eastern United Arab Emirates and sustained minor damage. No crew members were injured, and the ship’s owners told The Media Line it was “continuing full speed on its original voyage.” It is the second cargo vessel belonging to Israeli shipping magnate Rami Unger to be attacked by Iran in the Gulf in the past month, and the third Israeli-owned ship to be hit since February. Last week, the Iranian ship Saviz, considered the Islamic Republic’s mothership in the Red Sea and a naval base for regional military operations, was struck by mines, in an attack attributed to Israeli commando forces. The New York Times reported the following day that Israel had notified Washington it was responsible for the strike.