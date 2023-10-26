Israeli Tanks Conduct Targeted Raid in Northern Gaza; Soldiers Return to Israel Unharmed

Israeli tanks and infantry carried out a targeted raid in the northern Gaza Strip early Thursday morning, according to a statement by the Israeli military. The operation is part of the preparations for a planned ground offensive in Gaza, the military said. During the operation, Israeli forces struck multiple Palestinian armed groups, destroyed infrastructure, and eliminated anti-tank missile launch posts. Following the raid, soldiers have since returned to Israeli territory unharmed. There were no reported casualties on the Israeli side.

This incursion comes as the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies, with at least 6,546 people killed in Gaza since Israel initiated military action on October 7 following a Hamas mass terrorist attack on communities in southern Israel.