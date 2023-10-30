Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Outskirts of Gaza City, Engage in Clashes With Hamas

Israeli tanks rolled into the southern outskirts of Gaza City on Monday, engaging in firefights with Hamas fighters, according to Palestinian security sources and eyewitness accounts. Israeli forces crossed from the eastern parts of the Gaza Strip, reaching the main Salah al-Din road and effectively cutting off Gaza City from the central part of the territory.

Explosions were heard as Israeli troops and Palestinian militants exchanged fire near the area. Israeli airstrikes also escalated overnight, targeting about 600 locations including weapons depots and anti-tank missile launch sites. Avichai Adraee, an Israeli army spokesman, confirmed the expansion of ground operations in Gaza.

The Hamas-run government media office disputed claims of an Israeli ground invasion into residential neighborhoods. Salama Maarouf, the media office head, insisted that Israeli tanks entered an open agricultural area and were forced to retreat.