The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Outskirts of Gaza City, Engage in Clashes With Hamas
A picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows Israeli tanks advancing in the north of the Gaza Strip, on Oct. 30, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israeli tanks
Hamas militants
Gaza City
Salah al-Din road

Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Outskirts of Gaza City, Engage in Clashes With Hamas

Steven Ganot
10/30/2023

Israeli tanks rolled into the southern outskirts of Gaza City on Monday, engaging in firefights with Hamas fighters, according to Palestinian security sources and eyewitness accounts. Israeli forces crossed from the eastern parts of the Gaza Strip, reaching the main Salah al-Din road and effectively cutting off Gaza City from the central part of the territory.

Explosions were heard as Israeli troops and Palestinian militants exchanged fire near the area. Israeli airstrikes also escalated overnight, targeting about 600 locations including weapons depots and anti-tank missile launch sites. Avichai Adraee, an Israeli army spokesman, confirmed the expansion of ground operations in Gaza.

The Hamas-run government media office disputed claims of an Israeli ground invasion into residential neighborhoods. Salama Maarouf, the media office head, insisted that Israeli tanks entered an open agricultural area and were forced to retreat.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.