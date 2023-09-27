The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Tech Sector Reports 38% Drop in Q3 Funding, Citing Global Recession, Judicial Overhaul
Mideast Daily News
Israeli tech sector
global recession
domestic instability
IVC Research Center
judicial reform

Israeli Tech Sector Reports 38% Drop in Q3 Funding, Citing Global Recession, Judicial Overhaul

Steven Ganot
09/27/2023

Israeli high-tech companies raised $1.676 billion in the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant decline from last year, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Israeli IVC Research Center. The data, which was included in a report titled “Israel Tech Review” co-authored by IVC and LeumiTech, a subsidiary of Bank Leumi, revealed a 38.2% decline compared to the same period last year. The numbers also indicated a 13.6% decrease from the previous quarter.

Analysts are attributing this downturn to two main factors: the global recession and domestic instability stemming from Israel’s judicial overhaul. The report suggests that these conditions have contributed to the decreased confidence among investors and impacted funding levels in one of Israel’s most dynamic sectors.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.