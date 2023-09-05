Donate
Israeli Teenager Discovers Ancient Bronze Ring Near Sea of Galilee
Sussita archaeological site, April 28, 2017. (Michael Eisenberg/Creative Commons). Inset: The recently discovered bronze ring. (Sarit Palachi Miara/Israel Nature and Parks Authority)
bronze ring
Sussita National Park
Sea of Galilee
ancient Hippos
Israel

Steven Ganot
09/05/2023

A 13-year-old Israeli boy has discovered a 1,700-year-old bronze ring at the Sussita National Park near the Sea of Galilee, according to a statement released by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (NPA) on Monday. The ring was found at an archaeological site about 2 kilometers east of the Sea of Galilee, in the area where the ancient city of Hippos once stood.

NPA archaeologists said the ring features a head part and small decorations that were created during casting. Hippos, initially founded around 250 BCE during the Hellenistic period, flourished in the Roman and Byzantine eras before it was eventually destroyed by a massive earthquake in 749 CE. The Sussita National Park is known for various significant historical findings from these periods, including a central city square, a large water reservoir, remains of a grand basilica, an odeon, and eight churches.

