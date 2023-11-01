Israeli Troops Clash With Hamas in Deep Ground Offensive in Gaza

Israeli forces escalated their ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, clashing with Hamas militants deep within the territory. The Israeli military announced that it had attacked hundreds of Hamas military targets, including anti-tank missile and rocket launching posts. Eleven Israeli soldiers were killed during the operation in northern Gaza.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, said its gunmen confronted Israeli troops in several locations, including Al-Tawam area and Al-Karama neighborhood in northern Gaza. The group’s Interior Ministry also reported Israeli army vehicles moving toward al-Rasheed Street, possibly to divide Gaza City from the southern areas.

Simultaneously, heavy Israeli bombardments continued, notably in Jabalia, a densely populated refugee camp. More than 50 people were killed and approximately 150 injured, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry. The ministry added that the total death toll from the ongoing conflict had risen to 8,796.

International condemnation followed, with the Arab League, Egypt, and Jordan issuing separate statements against the attack on the refugee camp. The Israeli military confirmed the strike, attributing civilian deaths to the “tragedy of war.”

Meanwhile, rockets from Gaza continued to be fired into Israel, with several landing in southern towns and injuring four people. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service reported that one injury was serious.