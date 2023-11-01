The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Troops Clash With Hamas in Deep Ground Offensive in Gaza
Israeli army self-propelled artillery howitzers move in a convoy with other vehicles along a road by the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on Nov. 1, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israeli forces and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
Arab League
ground offensive

Israeli Troops Clash With Hamas in Deep Ground Offensive in Gaza

Steven Ganot
11/01/2023

Israeli forces escalated their ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, clashing with Hamas militants deep within the territory. The Israeli military announced that it had attacked hundreds of Hamas military targets, including anti-tank missile and rocket launching posts. Eleven Israeli soldiers were killed during the operation in northern Gaza.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, said its gunmen confronted Israeli troops in several locations, including Al-Tawam area and Al-Karama neighborhood in northern Gaza. The group’s Interior Ministry also reported Israeli army vehicles moving toward al-Rasheed Street, possibly to divide Gaza City from the southern areas.

Simultaneously, heavy Israeli bombardments continued, notably in Jabalia, a densely populated refugee camp. More than 50 people were killed and approximately 150 injured, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry. The ministry added that the total death toll from the ongoing conflict had risen to 8,796.

International condemnation followed, with the Arab League, Egypt, and Jordan issuing separate statements against the attack on the refugee camp. The Israeli military confirmed the strike, attributing civilian deaths to the “tragedy of war.”

Meanwhile, rockets from Gaza continued to be fired into Israel, with several landing in southern towns and injuring four people. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service reported that one injury was serious.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.