Israelis Cry Out for Lower Prices, but Gov’t Busy With Judiciary Makeover
Israelis Cry Out for Lower Prices, but Gov’t Busy With Judiciary Makeover

Steven Ganot
05/02/2023

A claim increasingly heard in the streets of Israel is that, in a classic case of political misdirection, the government seems to be prioritizing judicial reform over the country’s socio-economic woes. According to a recent survey by the Berl Katznelson Foundation, a whopping 75% of Israelis would like their leaders to focus on the crushing cost of living before tackling judicial reform.

Even the government’s voter base appears to be getting antsy, as 61.5% of coalition party voters think that the socio-economic situation should be addressed first. Among secular Israelis, the frustration is even more palpable, with 92% demanding action on the economic crisis. Ultra-Orthodox Israelis, though they tend to be poorer than the general population, are less concerned, with just 42% of them sharing the sentiment.

But who’s to blame for the sinking shekel, dwindling tax revenues, and soaring inflation? According to the majority of survey respondents (53.7%), the current government is to blame. It remains to be seen how it will respond to the people’s pleas.

For more in-depth analysis on this topic, check out Keren Sutton's article, "As Israeli Gov't Focuses on Judicial Reforms, Consumers Struggle With Rising Prices."

