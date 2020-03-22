Donate
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (2nd L) attend the opening ceremony of the 23rd Knesset in West Jerusalem on March 16, 2020. MPs took oaths in groups in threes as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (Covid-19), leaving many seats empty throughout the session. (Photo by Mark Neyman / GPO / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Israelis Fret Over Virus-excused Infringements on Democracy

Michael Friedson
03/22/2020

While media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic focuses on patient counts and death tolls, local Israeli news outlets are showing a steady increase in concern over infringements on democratic norms that are being implemented and justified as part of the fight against the virus. Early on, it became known that the Shin Bet, Israel’s FBI equivalent, was receiving arrival and departure information from immigration and sharing it with the health ministry. At the same time, cellphones were to be used to track the whereabouts of citizens, purportedly as a move against quarantine violators. If located, isolation- scoffers can be hit with fines to the tune of thousands of shekels – a harsh measure when so many livelihoods have been suspended. In the judicial realm, defendants aren’t allowed to attend court hearings about their own cases or meet with their lawyers. Of course, few doubt the need for draconian measures. While police issuing fines seems to be a small aberration, building data bases with personal information presumed to be private absent a court order, closing courts and suspending parliament has many as concerned about democracy’s future as it does about coronavirus. But some argue that Israelis bring such measures upon themselves referencing today’s articles about large numbers of citizens ignoring the restrictions. On Saturday, “hundreds” of Israelis defied the fiats to enjoy the day in parks.

 

