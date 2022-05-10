The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Governing Coalition Survives No-Confidence Votes at Start of New Knesset Session
Israel's Knesset, or parliament building. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Knesset
Motion of no confidence

Israel’s Governing Coalition Survives No-Confidence Votes at Start of New Knesset Session

The Media Line Staff
05/10/2022

Israel’s diverse governing coalition survived a no-confidence challenge as the government returned to the Knesset in Jerusalem for the start of its summer session. The government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett survived a challenge on Monday afternoon from the opposition with support from the Joint Arab List party, which is a member of the opposition. The four lawmakers from the United Arab List-Ra’am, which is a member of the coalition, did not appear in the plenum for the session after it froze cooperation with the coalition over clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshippers on the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa compound. Yamina party lawmaker Idit Silman, who resigned from the coalition last month, also did not attend the session. Because of Silman’s resignation, the coalition no longer has a Knesset majority. A no-confidence measure put forward by the Likud party headed by former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, garnered 52 votes in favor and 61 against; a separate motion by the ultra-Orthodox Shas party was defeated 52-56. Meanwhile, Joint List lawmaker Ahmed Tibi said on Tuesday that it will back a proposal to dissolve the Knesset that is likely to be voted on tomorrow, as reports have surfaced that the Joint List and Raam have discussed reuniting if new elections are called.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.