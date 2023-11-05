The Media Line
Israel’s Justice Minister To Convene Committee for Judicial Appointments Within 15 Days
Mideast Daily News
Yariv Levin
Judicial Selection Committee
High Court of Justice
Israeli judges
judicial reform

Israel’s Justice Minister To Convene Committee for Judicial Appointments Within 15 Days

Steven Ganot
11/05/2023

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin has committed to convening the Judicial Selection Committee within 15 days, responding to a High Court of Justice inquiry on Sunday. Levin’s statement clarified that the intention is to raise broadly agreeable issues, aiming to minimize disputes during wartime.

Since assuming office this year, Levin had delayed forming the committee, pending legislative changes proposed in judicial reforms. However, the onset of war with Hamas and the legislative hiatus forced him to reconsider.

The delay in judicial appointments could lead to a shortfall of over 50 judges, threatening judicial efficiency. This prompted the Movement for Quality Government in Israel and others to petition for judicial appointments to proceed.

While some, such as National Unity party leader Benny Gantz, hailed Levin’s decision, critics like the Movement for Quality Government questioned the sincerity of Levin’s commitment, fearing it to be a stalling tactic.

The law mandates that the justice minister cannot limit the committee’s discussion scope once convened.

The Media Line
