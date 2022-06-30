Lapid Poised To Take Reins as Israeli PM After Knesset Sets Election Date, Dissolves

At midnight between Thursday and Friday, Yair Lapid will become the prime minister of Israel. Lapid, the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, will be the 14th person to hold that position over the last 74 years.

This follows a 92-0 vote in the Knesset Thursday morning to dissolve itself, which sends the country back to the polls for the fifth time in three and a half years. November 1 has been set as the date of the upcoming election.

Lapid and outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett have already held a handover ceremony at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, attended by senior officials from their bureaus and members of the Bennett and Lapid families.