Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Meets US President Joe Biden Today in Washington

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog is in Washington and is scheduled to meet today with US President Joe Biden at the White House. On Tuesday he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US energy envoy Amos Hochstein, who brokered the maritime borders agreement between Israel and Lebanon, as well as US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other US lawmakers. Pelosi and US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer sent Herzog an invitation to address a joint session of Congress in honor of the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding, which will be observed in late April. No date has been set for the address. The Israeli president’s office announced on Tuesday night that during his meetings in Washington, Herzog will present US government officials with evidence that Russia is using Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine. He will bring to these meetings images that prove this, according to the statement. Herzog also is expected to meet on Wednesday with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Herzog met on Tuesday with Jewish communal leaders and participated in an event at the Atlantic Council marking two years since the Abraham Accords.