Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Meets US President Joe Biden Today in Washington
Israel's President Isaac Herzog and US Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi arrive to deliver remarks to the press before their meeting at the US Capitol on Oct. 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Isaac Herzog
Joe Biden
Washington
Nancy Pelosi

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Meets US President Joe Biden Today in Washington

The Media Line Staff
10/26/2022

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog is in Washington and is scheduled to meet today with US President Joe Biden at the White House. On Tuesday he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US energy envoy Amos Hochstein, who brokered the maritime borders agreement between Israel and Lebanon, as well as US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other US lawmakers. Pelosi and US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer sent Herzog an invitation to address a joint session of Congress in honor of the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding, which will be observed in late April. No date has been set for the address. The Israeli president’s office announced on Tuesday night that during his meetings in Washington, Herzog will present US government officials with evidence that Russia is using Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine. He will bring to these meetings images that prove this, according to the statement. Herzog also is expected to meet on Wednesday with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Herzog met on Tuesday with Jewish communal leaders and participated in an event at the Atlantic Council marking two years since the Abraham Accords.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.