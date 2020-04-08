Israel’s Shin Bet Nabs Alleged Iranian Spy

Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet, has announced the arrest of an unidentified man who allegedly spied for Iran. Iranian intelligence officials reportedly instructed the man – who was arrested last month and formally indicted on Tuesday – to gather information about strategic Israeli military and civilian sites, and to carry out terror attacks against those targets. He was also purportedly urged to recruit Arab citizens of Israel while identifying manners in which to sow social discord. In a statement, the Shin Bet said the individual had made multiple trips abroad to meet with handlers, which included a Lebanese national who is a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP] terror group. “During these visits, he received funds, training, encryption tools and codes in order to be able to maintain contact with [the Iranians] in an encrypted way after he returned to Israel,” the Shin Bet said. The agency contends that the development exposed growing ties between Tehran and the PFLP, “and their efforts to spy and conduct terrorist activities inside Israel, even as the world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which hit Iran extremely hard.”