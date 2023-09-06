Israel’s Supreme Court Delays Key Hearing on Controversial Judicial Overhaul

Donate
Israel's Supreme Court building in Jerusalem. Inset (L-R): Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. (Creative Commons)
Steven Ganot
09/06/2023

Israel’s Supreme Court has postponed a critical hearing concerning the contentious judicial overhaul by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government. The move comes after Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara expressed strong disapproval of the initiative. The plan, championed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, aims to alter the judge selection committee, granting more power to the government in appointing judges. Levin has refused to convene the existing committee for eight months, leaving more than 53 judicial seats vacant nationwide—over 5% of the national bench.

The attorney general’s stance prompted Levin to seek independent counsel, an unusual move given that the government and the attorney general typically maintain unified positions. The delay is until September 19, providing Levin time to find legal representation.

Critics argue that the overhaul threatens the checks and balances on the country’s democratic system of government. Hundreds of thousands have protested repeatedly against the changes, the most extended such demonstrations in Israeli history. The hearing is one of three scheduled this month that could trigger a constitutional crisis if the government rejects the judiciary’s decisions.

