Istanbul Airport Sets New Record With Over 250,000 Daily Passengers

Istanbul Airport set a new daily passenger record on Sunday, according to a statement released by the airport operator on Monday. More than 250,000 passengers journeyed through the airport on over 1,500 flights, setting an “all-time record.”

The record-breaking traffic coincided with the extended Eid al-Adha holiday in Turkey, which was lengthened to nine days this year, beginning June 24, compared to its traditional four-day duration.

Istanbul Airport was listed as one of the busiest airports worldwide last year, as per a report from the Airports Council International World.