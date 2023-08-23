Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Istanbul Faces Risk of 600,000 Buildings Collapsing in Possible Earthquake
Inset: Turkey's Environment Minister Mehmet Özhaseki, July 13, 2017. (Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Istanbul
Turkey
Earthquake
buildings
Collapse
Mehmet Ozhaseki
urban transformation plan
quake-resistant houses

Istanbul Faces Risk of 600,000 Buildings Collapsing in Possible Earthquake

Steven Ganot
08/23/2023

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, faces a significant risk as approximately 600,000 buildings could collapse in the event of an earthquake, according to Turkey’s Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki. In a televised interview with the private NTV broadcaster on Tuesday, Özhaseki said these structures were considered “very risky” among the city’s 6 million houses.

The government is actively working on the urban transformation plan, which includes the creation of “reserve spaces” and the construction of quake-resistant houses. Özhaseki noted the challenge of finding suitable areas with solid ground around the city center but emphasized efforts to build more than 300,000 houses in Istanbul’s reserved areas.

Turkey, situated on active fault lines, has experienced devastating earthquakes. A severe quake in February claimed over 50,000 lives in the southern region. Since then, Istanbul has initiated a program to provide quick building inspections, reflecting residents’ concerns for their safety.

A 1999 earthquake in northwestern Turkey killed 17,000 people, with about 1,000 fatalities in Istanbul.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.