Istanbul Faces Risk of 600,000 Buildings Collapsing in Possible Earthquake

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, faces a significant risk as approximately 600,000 buildings could collapse in the event of an earthquake, according to Turkey’s Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki. In a televised interview with the private NTV broadcaster on Tuesday, Özhaseki said these structures were considered “very risky” among the city’s 6 million houses.

The government is actively working on the urban transformation plan, which includes the creation of “reserve spaces” and the construction of quake-resistant houses. Özhaseki noted the challenge of finding suitable areas with solid ground around the city center but emphasized efforts to build more than 300,000 houses in Istanbul’s reserved areas.

Turkey, situated on active fault lines, has experienced devastating earthquakes. A severe quake in February claimed over 50,000 lives in the southern region. Since then, Istanbul has initiated a program to provide quick building inspections, reflecting residents’ concerns for their safety.

A 1999 earthquake in northwestern Turkey killed 17,000 people, with about 1,000 fatalities in Istanbul.