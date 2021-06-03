Jerusalem Hosts Gay Pride Parade After Year Off for Coronavirus

Jerusalem’s annual Gay Pride Parade is set to resume in the capital on Thursday after taking a year off due to the coronavirus. Because Jerusalem is the epicenter of the nation’s ultra-religious population, the event is seen as being more controversial than similar events in other Israeli cities. Organizations opposed to the march will be on hand protesting and police presence will be massive, with thousands of police officers brought to Jerusalem specifically for the event. In 2015, an ultra-Orthodox man stabbed a young woman to death during the parade. On Wednesday, a man was arrested when, in the course of a public argument, he blurted out that he intended to kill marchers in the parade. Meanwhile, the city is decorated with rainbow flags and signs.