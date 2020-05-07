Jerusalem Mayor Gives The Media Line First English-language Interview

The office “Mayor of Jerusalem” is the State of Israel’s calling card to the world. A position of unique importance to the country’s image, it is the first point of contact with many millions of followers of the Abrahamic religions of the world. Mayor Moshe Lion headed the Jerusalem Development Authority before ascending to the top floor of Safra Square at the end of 2018. He spoke with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson about a wide range of issues, including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic; the implications of Israel’s ongoing administrative control over the holy city’s eastern section, which the Palestinians claim as part of a future state; and steps that are being taken to further develop and modernize what has long been deemed by many as the “heart” of the world. To view the Mayor’s first English-language interview since assuming his post, click here.