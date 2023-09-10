Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Joint Syrian-Russian Operations Kill 111 Rebels in Idlib Province
Syrians demonstrate against the Syrian regime in the city of Idlib, northern Syria, and in support of the protests in Suwayda Governorate on Sept. 8, 2023 (Muhammad al-Rifai/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Syrian military
Russian air force
Idlib
Ansar al-Tawhid
al-Qaida

Joint Syrian-Russian Operations Kill 111 Rebels in Idlib Province

Steven Ganot
09/10/2023

In a joint operation with the Russian Air Force, the Syrian military reported on Saturday that it had killed 111 rebels and wounded 80 others in Idlib province. The military’s statement said the operations spanned several days and aimed to curb “flagrant violations” by armed groups, particularly in the southern Idlib countryside.

These operations were in response to sustained attacks on Syrian army strongholds and civilian areas in Idlib and Hama provinces, according to the statement. Using a range of artillery and missile systems, Syrian forces targeted rebel headquarters, fortifications, and ammunition depots, effectively disrupting their capabilities.

The Syrian army also stated that most of the neutralized fighters belonged to Ansar al-Tawhid, an affiliate of the al-Qaida network. The military asserted that its efforts targeted terrorists supported by both regional and international entities, which, it claimed, have been assaulting peaceful communities.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.