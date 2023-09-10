Joint Syrian-Russian Operations Kill 111 Rebels in Idlib Province

In a joint operation with the Russian Air Force, the Syrian military reported on Saturday that it had killed 111 rebels and wounded 80 others in Idlib province. The military’s statement said the operations spanned several days and aimed to curb “flagrant violations” by armed groups, particularly in the southern Idlib countryside.

These operations were in response to sustained attacks on Syrian army strongholds and civilian areas in Idlib and Hama provinces, according to the statement. Using a range of artillery and missile systems, Syrian forces targeted rebel headquarters, fortifications, and ammunition depots, effectively disrupting their capabilities.

The Syrian army also stated that most of the neutralized fighters belonged to Ansar al-Tawhid, an affiliate of the al-Qaida network. The military asserted that its efforts targeted terrorists supported by both regional and international entities, which, it claimed, have been assaulting peaceful communities.