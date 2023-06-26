Donate
Jordan Calls for Enhanced Cooperation With UN for Safe Return of Syrian Refugees
Syrian refugees watch the opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the first match on Nov. 20, 2022 at the Zaatari refugee camp near Mafraq, Jordan. (Jordan Pix/Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
06/26/2023

Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, on Sunday urged the United Nations to bolster cooperation and create conducive conditions for the safe and voluntary repatriation of Syrian refugees. This appeal was made during a meeting with UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths in Amman.

Safadi outlined the Arab efforts underway to achieve a political resolution to the Syrian crisis, emphasizing that Jordan has reached its limit in accommodating refugees. He underscored the humanitarian obligation, as well as the regional and international security need, to ensure decent living conditions for refugees until they can return home.

The two officials discussed how Jordan and UN organizations could collaborate to tackle the challenges posed by the Syrian refugee situation, alongside recent regional and international developments.

Griffiths commended Jordan’s significant humanitarian role in hosting refugees and providing them with dignified living conditions.

