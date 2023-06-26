Jordan Calls for Enhanced Cooperation With UN for Safe Return of Syrian Refugees

Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, on Sunday urged the United Nations to bolster cooperation and create conducive conditions for the safe and voluntary repatriation of Syrian refugees. This appeal was made during a meeting with UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths in Amman.

Safadi outlined the Arab efforts underway to achieve a political resolution to the Syrian crisis, emphasizing that Jordan has reached its limit in accommodating refugees. He underscored the humanitarian obligation, as well as the regional and international security need, to ensure decent living conditions for refugees until they can return home.

The two officials discussed how Jordan and UN organizations could collaborate to tackle the challenges posed by the Syrian refugee situation, alongside recent regional and international developments.

Griffiths commended Jordan’s significant humanitarian role in hosting refugees and providing them with dignified living conditions.