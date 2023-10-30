Jordan Dismisses Social Media Claims of Supporting US Military Aid to Israel

Jordan has categorically denied allegations that it allowed the US army to use its military bases for supplying equipment and ammunition to the Israeli army in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. An unnamed source from the Jordanian Armed Forces told state-run Petra news agency that the claims, which have been circulating on social media, are unfounded and aim to undermine Jordan’s position on the Palestinian issue.

The source emphasized that despite challenges, Jordanian field hospitals continue to treat casualties from Gaza. The Royal Air Force has also deployed planes to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian coastal enclave, which is under military blockade.