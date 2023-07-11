Jordan Expands Services for Jerusalem Residents

Jordan on Monday rolled out six new services to ease document issuance for residents of Jerusalem, effective mid-July. The new procedures enable residents to apply for and renew their passports with no age constraints, according to Talal Al-Fayez, acting director-general of the Civil Status and Passport Department.

Al-Fayez emphasized during a press conference that these changes were designed to streamline transaction processes and “preserve Jerusalem’s Arab identity.” Jordanian citizens possessing a national number and civil status can also approach the Islamic Court in Jerusalem, affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, for the issuance or registration of essential records such as marriage, divorce, birth, and death certificates, as well as “family book” renewal. (The family book is a national registration record issued to the head of every family and serves as proof of citizenship.)

These provisions extend to Jordanian citizens married to Jerusalem residents and holders of “West Bank” passports (temporary two-year Jordanian passports that can be used as travel documents but that do not convey nationality) married to Jerusalem ID cardholders, enabling them to apply for passport issuance and renewal at the Islamic Court.

Under the 1994 Jordanian-Israeli peace agreement, Jordan administers the Islamic Court and oversees holy sites in Jerusalem. It also provides Jordanian passports for Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem to facilitate international travel.