Jordan, Rwanda Eliminate Visa Requirements in Bilateral Boost
Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (R) and Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta attend a joint press conference in Amman, Jordan, on Aug. 9, 2023. (Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
08/10/2023

Jordan and Rwanda have taken a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties, signing an agreement to exempt regular passport holders from visa requirements. The agreement was finalized in Amman during the countries’ second strategic dialogue session. Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta inked the deal. In addition, they solidified two memorandums concerning the training of diplomats and urban development matters. This move follows a February accord providing visa exemptions for diplomats, aiming to enhance tourism, trade, and investment.

Biruta said that Rwanda planned to establish a diplomatic mission in Amman, and emphasized the Central African country’s intention to expand collaborative efforts. Discussions during the dialogue also encompassed global and regional matters and the Aqaba Process initiative’s role in countering terrorism. Safadi highlighted an impending meeting in Rwanda, focusing on addressing the challenges of terrorism in Africa. Separately, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Biruta deliberated on furthering cooperation in areas such as trade, tourism, agriculture, and defense.

