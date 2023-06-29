Donate
Jordan’s Armed Forces Shoot Down 3rd Drone From Syria This Month
Steven Ganot
06/29/2023

Jordan’s eastern regional forces have intercepted and downed a drone originating from Syria, marking the third such incident this month, according to the Jordan Armed Forces’ statement on Wednesday. The drone, detected crossing the border illegally by Jordanian border guards, military intelligence, and the Public Security Directorate’s Anti-Narcotics Department, was shot down within Jordan’s territory, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

Items carried by the drone were seized, although specifics were not provided. Earlier this month, Jordanian military forces intercepted a drone carrying approximately 500 grams of illicit drugs and a combat drone, both also from Syria. This follows three thwarted attempts in May to smuggle drugs into Jordan from Syria.

