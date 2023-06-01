Jordan’s Royal Wedding Sees Unexpected Guests: Britain’s Prince William and Kate

The wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan to Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al Saif kicked off on Thursday with the unexpected arrival of Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate. The British royal couple’s attendance, confirmed by Jordanian state media hours before the palace ceremony, was a closely held secret.

The union between Jordan’s 28-year-old heir and Al Saif is seen as a step toward reinforcing the stability of the Arab state and its relations with oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

The occasion, Jordan’s most significant royal event in recent years, has sparked excitement in the capital, Amman, with Hussein and his bride’s images adorning buses and hillside streets. It also marks an important milestone for the young prince who has been taking on a more public role alongside his father, King Abdullah II.

Despite the difficult economic times in Jordan, the wedding is expected to bring some cheer to the nation. The kingdom declared Thursday a public holiday, with nationwide celebrations planned including a procession of red Land Rover jeeps and cultural events.

The extensive guest list includes dignitaries such as US first lady Jill Biden and climate envoy John Kerry. This royal marriage is seen by experts as an advantageous alliance for Jordan, which has recently sought closer ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab petrostates.