Jordan’s State Security Court Initiates Trial Over Alleged Weapon Smuggling by Parliamentarian
Smuggled weapons are inspected at Allenby Bridge, between Jordan and the West Bank, April 23, 2023 (Courtesy). Inset: Jordanian lawmaker Imad Al-Adwan.
Mideast Daily News
Jordan
State Security Court
West Bank
weapon smuggling
Imad Al-Adwan

Jordan’s State Security Court Initiates Trial Over Alleged Weapon Smuggling by Parliamentarian

Steven Ganot
09/21/2023

Jordan’s State Security Court announced on Wednesday that the trial of parliamentarian Imad Al-Adwan and 13 others has begun. The accused face multiple charges, including weapon smuggling into the West Bank and actions endangering public safety. The court accepted the defense attorney’s request for additional time to formulate their arguments, postponing the next hearing to Tuesday.

Al-Adwan was arrested in April by Israeli authorities for allegedly smuggling weapons into the West Bank to aid Palestinian groups. After his arrest, he was transferred to Jordanian custody in early May. The same month, Jordan’s Lower House agreed to lift Al-Adwan’s parliamentary immunity, complying with a request from the State Security Court.

