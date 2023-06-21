Donate
Judicial Overhaul Opponent Is Likely Winner in Israel Bar Association Election
(L-R) Candidates for Israel Bar Association chair Amit Becher (Screenshot: Twitter) and Efi Nave (Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Amit Becher
Israel Bar Association
Election
judicial overhaul
Efi Nave

Judicial Overhaul Opponent Is Likely Winner in Israel Bar Association Election

Steven Ganot
06/21/2023

Amit Becher, the interim chair of the Israel Bar Association (IBA) and a critic of the government’s judicial reform plans, is the likely winner of Tuesday’s closely watched election for the IBA chairmanship. Becher has secured a substantial lead, according to partial results. Efi Nave, the candidate supported by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, has conceded likely defeat in the election.

Becher has reportedly won comfortably in several districts, with only the southern district showing a close contest. Two other candidates, Doron Barzilai and Arkady Eligulashvili, received minimal support.

This election is crucial as the IBA National Council selects two representatives to the Judicial Selection Committee. Becher’s potential win could hinder the government’s ambition to control the panel, and thus, its ability to appoint politically compliant judges. A bill to restructure the committee, putting it under near-total control of the ruling coalition, has passed most Knesset hurdles but faces significant public resistance.

Nave was convicted last year for smuggling his partner through passport control at Ben-Gurion Airport while embroiled in an acrimonious divorce. He was previously arrested for allegedly receiving sexual favors from female candidates seeking judicial appointments, in a case that was eventually dropped due to illicitly obtained evidence. He expressed disappointment in the election results, arguing that the IBA’s professional agenda had been overshadowed by political biases.

Becher, interviewed on Army Radio, vowed to “fight to restore the honor of the IBA and protect the independence of the legal system.”

