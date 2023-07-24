Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Knesset Proceeds With Vote on Controversial Judicial Reform Bill Despite Protests, Compromise Attempts
Members of Israel's security forces use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the entrance of the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 24, 2023, amid a monthslong wave of protests against the government's planned judicial overhaul. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Knesset
judicial oversight bill
Protests
compromise
Israel Defense Forces
military reserves

Knesset Proceeds With Vote on Controversial Judicial Reform Bill Despite Protests, Compromise Attempts

Steven Ganot
07/24/2023

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, initiated voting today on a contentious bill barring judicial review of the reasonableness of government actions, marking the initial stage of the government’s judicial overhaul. This move comes despite last-minute attempts to strike a compromise and avert a threatened mass refusal to volunteer for service in the military reserves.

Earlier, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized the dire need for a compromise ahead of the vote. Over 10,000 IDF reserve members, including more than 1,100 pilots, have threatened to withdraw their service if the legislation passes.

Protests erupted as police deployed water cannons and riot control measures to disperse crowds attempting to blockade the Knesset entrance. Meanwhile, opposition leaders announced their intent to boycott the final afternoon vote.

US President Joe Biden expressed concern over the legislation’s implications, urging Israeli leaders to refrain from hastily advancing such “divisive” legislation and focus instead on the nation’s pressing challenges.

Israeli President Issac Herzog initiated last-minute negotiations to prevent military service refusals by volunteers. His compromise proposition includes softening the controversial bill and halting further legislation for a period, pending negotiations.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.