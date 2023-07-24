Knesset Proceeds With Vote on Controversial Judicial Reform Bill Despite Protests, Compromise Attempts

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, initiated voting today on a contentious bill barring judicial review of the reasonableness of government actions, marking the initial stage of the government’s judicial overhaul. This move comes despite last-minute attempts to strike a compromise and avert a threatened mass refusal to volunteer for service in the military reserves.

Earlier, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized the dire need for a compromise ahead of the vote. Over 10,000 IDF reserve members, including more than 1,100 pilots, have threatened to withdraw their service if the legislation passes.

Protests erupted as police deployed water cannons and riot control measures to disperse crowds attempting to blockade the Knesset entrance. Meanwhile, opposition leaders announced their intent to boycott the final afternoon vote.

US President Joe Biden expressed concern over the legislation’s implications, urging Israeli leaders to refrain from hastily advancing such “divisive” legislation and focus instead on the nation’s pressing challenges.

Israeli President Issac Herzog initiated last-minute negotiations to prevent military service refusals by volunteers. His compromise proposition includes softening the controversial bill and halting further legislation for a period, pending negotiations.