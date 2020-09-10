Kushner: US Saving 2-State Solution From Israel Expansion

Jared Kushner, senior adviser to and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, told reporters on Thursday that the administration’s brokered Abraham Accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates was intended to “save the two-state solution.” In a briefing with news outlets ahead of next week’s signing ceremony at the White House, Kushner provided some of his starkest criticism of Israel to date, explaining that had the US “kept going with the status quo … ultimately, Israel would have eaten up all the land in the West Bank.” Kushner, who was tabbed by President Trump to oversee all US policy in the Middle East, among other responsibilities, revealed also that Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow all Israeli flights to pass through its airspace, substantially reducing flight time from Israel to the Far East.