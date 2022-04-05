The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Kuwait’s Government Resigns Ahead of No-confidence Vote
Mideast Daily News
Kuwait
Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah
Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

Kuwait’s Government Resigns Ahead of No-confidence Vote

Steven Ganot
04/05/2022

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah submitted his government’s resignation to Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Tuesday, ahead of a no-confidence vote scheduled for Wednesday in parliament, state news agency KUNA reported. The crown prince took over most of the ruling emir’s duties last year. The prime minister, a member of the royal family who put together the current cabinet in December 2021 and who has headed a series of cabinets since late 2019, has faced a strong challenge from opposition parliamentarians over a number of issues. These include the need to pass fiscal and economic reforms, plans to trim the bloated public sector, and the perception of corruption. Kuwait’s legislative assembly has more power than similar bodies in other Gulf states, and MPs are sometimes vigorous critics of the executive branch. In February, Interior Minister Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Defense Minister Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, who like the prime minister are members of the ruling family, resigned over what they called “arbitrary” questioning of ministers by legislators.

