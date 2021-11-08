Kuwait’s Government Resigns for 2nd Time in a Year

Kuwait’s government has resigned for the second time this year. The government submitted its resignation to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah on Monday. The government has been in place since March, after the previous government, which like the current one also was headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah, resigned in January. The current government has been feuding with the opposition on issues including corruption and the handing of the coronavirus pandemic. The feuding has led to a delay in passing fiscal reform in the emirate. It is not known if the emir will accept the resignation, however. Members of Kuwait’s elected parliament a want to question the prime minister on several issues over which they disagree. Political parties are not allowed in Kuwait, but its elected parliament has more power than most Arab countries.