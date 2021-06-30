Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lapid Ends UAE Visit With Consulate Opening
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, left, and Ilan Sztulman, consul general in Dubai at the opening of Israel's new consulate in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on June 30, 2021. (Shlomi Amsalem/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Yair Lapid
Dubai
Consulate
United Arab Emirates

Lapid Ends UAE Visit With Consulate Opening

Uri Cohen
06/30/2021

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday concluded his two-day visit in the United Arab Emirates, inaugurating Jerusalem’s consulate general in Dubai alongside Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi. The ceremony also was attended by the Israeli Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz and the country’s first consul in Dubai, Ilan Sztulman. “We’re starting to get used to making history,” Lapid joked in his remarks, after he yesterday inaugurated the Abu Dhabi embassy and met with counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed. “This consulate isn’t symbolic. It’s a place of life, of tourism and business, of dialogue between two talented peoples who can and who want to contribute to one another. We’re standing here because we don’t accept reality. We create [it],” Lapid said. On Tuesday, the two countries’ top diplomats signed a landmark economic and trade cooperation deal, cementing the normalization accord reached between the Jewish state and Gulf nation in August.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.