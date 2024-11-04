Latest RSF Offensive Leaves 13 Dead in Al Jazirah State, Source Claims

Sudan’s anti-government Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reportedly opened fire on civilians in Al Jazirah state, killing at least 13 people, a medical source told AFP on Sunday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack occurred in the village of Al Hilaliya, about 44 miles (70 kilometers) north of the provincial capital, Wad Madani.

Al Jazirah, located south of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, recently became a major battleground after former RSF commander Abu Aqla Kaykal defected to the government-aligned Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Kaykal is the first high-ranking officer to turn against the RSF, bringing a significant contingent of forces under government control, according to the SAF.

Rising violence and reports of RSF attacks on civilians in Al Jazirah have drawn condemnation from top UN officials in recent days.

Between October 20 and 25, the RSF allegedly launched extensive assaults across eastern Al Jazirah, committing mass killings, sexual violence, and widespread property destruction, according to Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Sudan.

The RSF’s offensive has resulted in the killing of at least 124 people, wounding of dozens more, and displacement of approximately 135,000 people in under 10 days, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Friday in New York.