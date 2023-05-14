Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanese, Emirati FMs Discuss Lebanese Citizen’s Death in UAE Custody
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
Hizbullah
custody
Ghazi Ezzeddine
United Arab Emirates
Abdallah Bouhabib
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Lebanese, Emirati FMs Discuss Lebanese Citizen’s Death in UAE Custody

Steven Ganot
05/14/2023

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib spoke with his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, about the death of Lebanese citizen Ghazi Ezzeddine, 55, while in custody in the UAE. Lebanon’s Ambassador to the UAE Fouad Dandan spoke with Ezzeddine’s wife and brother, who provided a signed letter attributing his death to heart problems. Earlier, a committee representing family members of Lebanese detainees in the UAE had alleged that Ezzeddine died due to torture.

According to Amnesty International researcher Sima Watling, Ezzeddine was arrested on March 22 with eight others, including two brothers, on unknown charges. Ezzeddine’s death occurred on May 4, with his family only being notified days later. UAE authorities denied the family’s request to repatriate Ezzeddine’s body to Lebanon for burial.

The UAE has previously detained numerous Lebanese citizens, mainly Shiites, over alleged connections to the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hizbullah, which the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council members consider a terrorist organization. In 2019, the UAE sentenced one Lebanese national to life in prison and two others to 10 years for links to Hizbullah.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.