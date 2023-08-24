Donate
Lebanese Health Minister Urges Precautions as COVID-19 Cases Surge
Inset: Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Firass Abiad. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Steven Ganot
08/24/2023

Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Firass Abiad warned on Wednesday of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Lebanon and urged citizens to adhere to precautionary measures. According to a statement by the National News Agency, Abiad said that the situation at hospitals remains under control, with only a few patients being admitted to intensive care units.

The minister emphasized prevention, advising those with underlying health conditions and those most susceptible to infection to get vaccinated. He also recommended that individuals with symptoms should avoid contact with others and urged citizens with immunity problems to wear masks.

As of August 23, the World Health Organization has reported a total of 1,238,552 COVID-19 cases in Lebanon. Currently, there are 140,029 active cases in the country. Abiad’s comments reflect growing concern over the recent surge in infections and the necessity to remain vigilant to prevent further spread.

