The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanese Minister Calls for Syrian Border Observers To Curb Smuggling
Lebanese of the Displaced Issam Charafeddine speaks at a press conference at Baabda Palace in Beirut, Lebanon. July 4, 2022. (Lebanese Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
Syria
border observers
Smuggling
Syrian refugees

Lebanese Minister Calls for Syrian Border Observers To Curb Smuggling

Diane Tishkoff
10/04/2023

Lebanese Minister of the Displaced Issam Charafeddine has issued a plea to Syrian authorities, urging them to appoint observers along the Lebanon-Syria border in a bid to curtail the rampant smuggling of displaced Syrians. The National News Agency reported his impassioned call on Monday.

Charafeddine emphasized the crucial necessity of Syria dismantling the networks responsible for the smuggling of displaced individuals, underlining the urgency of halting further displacement. He asserted that this effort demands a decisive political commitment and frequent dialogues between Lebanese and Syrian authorities.

The Syrian refugee crisis has reached alarming proportions, with a surge in attempts by thousands of Syrians to enter Lebanese territory through illicit border crossings in recent weeks. In response, Lebanese security agencies have escalated border surveillance to thwart smuggling attempts.

Lebanon continues to bear the brunt of this crisis, hosting an estimated 1.5 million to 2 million Syrian refugees, the highest per capita in any country. Lebanese officials have consistently stressed the need to repatriate Syrian refugees, citing the substantial strain on Lebanon’s economy and infrastructure.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.