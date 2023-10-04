Lebanese Minister Calls for Syrian Border Observers To Curb Smuggling

Lebanese Minister of the Displaced Issam Charafeddine has issued a plea to Syrian authorities, urging them to appoint observers along the Lebanon-Syria border in a bid to curtail the rampant smuggling of displaced Syrians. The National News Agency reported his impassioned call on Monday.

Charafeddine emphasized the crucial necessity of Syria dismantling the networks responsible for the smuggling of displaced individuals, underlining the urgency of halting further displacement. He asserted that this effort demands a decisive political commitment and frequent dialogues between Lebanese and Syrian authorities.

The Syrian refugee crisis has reached alarming proportions, with a surge in attempts by thousands of Syrians to enter Lebanese territory through illicit border crossings in recent weeks. In response, Lebanese security agencies have escalated border surveillance to thwart smuggling attempts.

Lebanon continues to bear the brunt of this crisis, hosting an estimated 1.5 million to 2 million Syrian refugees, the highest per capita in any country. Lebanese officials have consistently stressed the need to repatriate Syrian refugees, citing the substantial strain on Lebanon’s economy and infrastructure.