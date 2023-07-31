Donate
Lebanese Prime Minister Appeals for Order as Conflict Rages in Palestinian Camp
A fighter takes cover amid clashes between the Fatah movement and Islamists at the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Sidon, July 30, 2023. (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
07/31/2023

Clashes have entered their third day in Lebanon’s Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian camp, between factions of the Fatah group led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Islamist groups. According to a Lebanese army spokesperson, Col. Fadi Abou Eid, six people have died in the conflict, with several reports indicating a potentially higher death toll. Two soldiers situated outside the camp sustained minor injuries.

Adnan Rifai, a member of the popular committee governing the camp, stated that despite efforts to negotiate a cease-fire by Lebanese parties and some Palestinian factions, the violence persists. The Lebanese army maintains a checkpoint outside the camp but usually does not enter the area, which is controlled by the Palestinian factions.

In a bid to restore stability, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati implored Palestinian leaders to assist in restoring security in the troubled camp. Mikati asked Palestinian leaders to surrender those disrupting peace to Lebanese authorities, to respect Lebanese sovereignty and laws, and adhere to the principles of hospitality.

