Lebanon Calls for Unified Arab Strategy on Food Security
Mideast Daily News
Steven Ganot
06/08/2023

Lebanese Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan proposed the development of a unified Arab strategy to bolster regional food security during the 43rd session of the Executive Board of the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands (ACSAD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. Hassan underscored the need for collaboration on projects that can provide resilience during crises, a critical issue as the Middle East grapples with political instability, climate change, and economic struggles.

“Our goal is to ensure the future of our generations and sustainable stability of our countries socially, economically, and politically,” said Hassan, highlighting the potential role of a unified food security strategy in achieving broader regional objectives.

Hassan also mentioned Lebanon’s established partnerships with regional and international organizations like the ACSAD, expressing hope to strengthen these relationships. As Lebanon recovers from an economic crisis worsened by the aftermath of the August 2020 Beirut explosion, Hizbullah’s stronghold on the country, and ongoing political turmoil, increased regional cooperation on food security may play a key role in the nation’s recovery and future resilience.

