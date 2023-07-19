Lebanon, France Ink Commerce Cooperation Agreement To Bolster Investment

Lebanon’s and France’s chambers of commerce and industry solidified a cooperation agreement on Tuesday aimed at supporting Lebanese and French companies investing in both countries. The pact was signed by Mohammad Choucair, chairman of the Beirut Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture, Gaby Tamer, leader of the Lebanese-French Chamber of Commerce, and Maxence Duault, president of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Lebanon.

The Beirut chamber, in a statement, disclosed that it had designated an office to facilitate French companies taking advantage of its services. The agreement is also anticipated to ease Lebanese companies’ access to French and European markets.

Choucair expressed optimism that this agreement would strengthen interaction and cooperation between the private sectors in Lebanon and France. This pact aligns with broader efforts to stimulate Lebanon’s struggling economy, diversify trade, and cultivate foreign investment, amidst ongoing financial and political crises.