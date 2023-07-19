Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon, France Ink Commerce Cooperation Agreement To Bolster Investment
(L-R) Gaby Tamer, leader of the Lebanese-French Chamber of Commerce, Mohammad Choucair, chairman of the Beirut Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture, and Maxence Duault, president of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Lebanon, sign the commerce cooperation agreement, July 18, 2023. (Screenshot: Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
France
commerce agreement
Investment
cooperation

Lebanon, France Ink Commerce Cooperation Agreement To Bolster Investment

Steven Ganot
07/19/2023

Lebanon’s and France’s chambers of commerce and industry solidified a cooperation agreement on Tuesday aimed at supporting Lebanese and French companies investing in both countries. The pact was signed by Mohammad Choucair, chairman of the Beirut Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture, Gaby Tamer, leader of the Lebanese-French Chamber of Commerce, and Maxence Duault, president of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Lebanon.

The Beirut chamber, in a statement, disclosed that it had designated an office to facilitate French companies taking advantage of its services. The agreement is also anticipated to ease Lebanese companies’ access to French and European markets.

Choucair expressed optimism that this agreement would strengthen interaction and cooperation between the private sectors in Lebanon and France. This pact aligns with broader efforts to stimulate Lebanon’s struggling economy, diversify trade, and cultivate foreign investment, amidst ongoing financial and political crises.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.