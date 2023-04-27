Lebanon Launches National Disability Allowance Program

Lebanon on Wednesday launched a new social grant program aimed at providing direct economic support to the country’s disabled population. The National Disability Allowance (NDA) program will offer a monthly allowance of $40 for 12 months to at least 20,000 people with disabilities, with youth aged 18-28 prioritized during the first rollout to support them in their transition to higher education or joining the labor market. The NDA was jointly launched by Lebanon’s Social Affairs Ministry, UNICEF, and the International Labor Organization. The initiative is part of Lebanon’s National Social Protection Strategy, which aims to ensure the continuity of support for the most vulnerable groups at all levels. Lebanon is currently experiencing a major financial crisis, with over 80% of the population living in poverty due to the devaluation of wages and currency collapse.