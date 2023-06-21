Donate
Lebanon’s Socioeconomic Crisis Forces 10% of Families To Rely on Child Labor: UNICEF
Steven Ganot
As Lebanon’s socioeconomic crisis intensifies, more than 10% of the country’s families are resorting to child labor to survive, according to a UNICEF report released Tuesday. Some children as young as 6 are being thrust into work, reflecting the dire circumstances facing the nation.

Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon, has expressed deep concern over the plight of the country’s children. “The compounding crises are creating an unbearable situation, damaging their mental health and threatening their hope for a better future,” he said.

In addition to the surge in child labor, educational attainment has also suffered. The report indicates that 15% of households have ceased their children’s education, up from 10% last year. Furthermore, 52% have cut spending on education, a stark increase from 38% in the previous year.

The report also highlights the toll on children’s mental health, with nearly half of all caregivers reporting their charges as feeling “very sad or depressed” weekly.

Beigbeder calls on the Lebanese government to increase investments in essential services for children, such as education, health, and social protection, as a means to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

