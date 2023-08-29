Donate
Legal Victory for Imran Khan as Corruption Conviction Suspended
Lawyers and supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan shout slogans as they celebrate outside the Islamabad High Court in Islamabad on Aug. 29, 2023, after suspension of Khan's prison sentence for a graft conviction. (Farooq Naeem/AFP via Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
08/29/2023

In a significant legal turnaround, Pakistan’s Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, enabling him to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Khan, 70, had been sentenced earlier this month for allegedly concealing assets obtained from state gifts during his tenure. The court also granted him bail, although it remains unclear if he will be released due to multiple other charges filed against him since his removal in April 2022.

The ruling comes on the heels of the Pakistan Election Commission’s decision to disqualify Khan from office for five years. “Imran Khan is again entitled to lead his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party after today’s court order,” stated Babar Awan, a senior attorney for Khan.

Since his ouster, Khan has alleged that his removal was orchestrated by the United States, his successor Shehbaz Sharif, and the Pakistani military, accusations they all deny. Pakistan is currently under caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, as election authorities have postponed the general elections for at least three to four months to redraw constituencies based on recent census data.

