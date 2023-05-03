Happy holidays!
Libyan Female Officials, Lawmakers Push for Greater Women’s Representation in Parliament
Libyan female officials and lawmakers meet under the auspices of the UN Support Mission in Libya at Bab Al Bahr Hotel in Tripoli, April 30, 2023. (UNSMIL)
Mideast Daily News
Libya
women's representation
Parliament
UNSMIL

Libyan Female Officials, Lawmakers Push for Greater Women’s Representation in Parliament

Steven Ganot
05/03/2023

A group of Libyan female officials and lawmakers met on Sunday to advocate for increased women’s representation in the country’s future parliament, according to a statement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Tuesday. The meeting, attended by 20 female members of the Libyan High Council of State and the House of Representatives, was held under the auspices of the UNSMIL.

UNSMIL technical experts presented various mechanisms for ensuring greater women’s representation in political leadership and shared lessons learned from other countries. Participants analyzed the pros and cons of these approaches within the Libyan context. They agreed to advocate for a proportional representation system, with alternating women and men candidates on candidate lists.

Currently, women make up around 15% and 16.5% of the High Council of State and House of Representatives, respectively. The recently published 13th Constitutional Amendment includes a temporary measure reserving 20% of House of Representatives seats for women in upcoming elections and tasks a committee with designating seats for women in the Senate.

Libya did not hold general elections in December 2021 as previously scheduled due to disagreements over election laws among Libyan parties.

