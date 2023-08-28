Libyan Foreign Minister Suspended Following Secret Meeting With Israeli Counterpart

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush has been suspended and is under investigation after a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was revealed. Media reports say she left Libya early Monday morning, fleeing to Turkey.

The Libyan-Israeli meeting, which took place last week in Rome, was facilitated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and lasted over an hour. Topics included cooperation in agriculture and water technology. Libya’s Government of National Unity (GNU), headed by Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, said the meeting was an “unprepared, casual encounter” and not a sign of normalization with Israel.

Cohen called the meeting “historic” and a “first step” in building a relationship between Israel and Libya. The revelation sparked protests in Libya, particularly at the Foreign Ministry building. Libya’s Presidency Council has asked for clarification from the GNU prime minister.

Jewish history in Libya dates back nearly 3,000 years, but modern events have led to persecution and the community’s decimation. Previous discussions have been held between high-level Israeli and Libyan officials, complicating Libya’s already-divided foreign policy landscape. The GNU, installed in early 2021, has faced challenges to its legitimacy, most notably from the eastern-based parliament after a failed attempt to hold an election.