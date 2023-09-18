The Media Line Stands Out

Lightning Strikes Kill 7 in Yemen’s Hodeidah Province, UN Cites Climate Change Factors
Mideast Daily News
YEMEN
lightning strikes
Hodeidah
climate change
United Nations

Lightning Strikes Kill 7 in Yemen’s Hodeidah Province, UN Cites Climate Change Factors

Steven Ganot
09/18/2023

Lightning strikes killed seven people in Yemen’s northwestern province of Hodeidah on Friday and Saturday, according to local health authorities. The victims, identified as six women and one man, resided in the Al-Luhayyah and Az-Zuhrah districts in the province’s northern region.

The incidents come as part of a series of similar tragedies during Yemen’s current rainy season. Yemen’s National Center of Meteorology has issued warnings about impending thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and potential flooding in several provinces, including Hodeidah.

A recent report by the United Nations underscored the exacerbating effects of climate change on Yemen’s ongoing humanitarian crisis. The report noted that extreme weather events have been detrimental to Yemen’s already fragile infrastructure and have contributed to increasing food and livelihood insecurity in the war-torn country.

