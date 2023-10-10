Local Authorities Boost Security at Jewish Sites Worldwide Due to Israel-Hamas War

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a $4 million allocation on Monday to bolster security at 31 Jewish schools, synagogues, and other institutions across the state. The move comes in response to the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict. In a statement, Abbott said that the Texas Department of Public Safety will work closely with local and federal intelligence agencies, with a specific focus on potential threats from Hamas and Hizbullah against the Jewish community in Texas. Additionally, Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies from purchasing goods from the Gaza Strip.

Cities and states across the United States are taking similar measures. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has enhanced security at local synagogues, and New Orleans police have upped patrols in Jewish areas. New York Mayor Eric Adams and the authorities in California and Florida have also deployed extra resources to protect Jewish, as well as Muslim, community institutions.

Security has also been enhanced at Jewish sites in Canada, France, Germany, and other countries around the world.

The increased vigilance follows heightened tensions in the Middle East, where Israel has formally declared war and launched “significant military steps” against Hamas. The conflict has resulted in over 1,600 deaths and thousands of injuries on both sides.