Major Drug Trafficking Operation in Istanbul Results in 104 Arrests
Mideast Daily News
Istanbul
drug trafficking
Arrests
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya
narcotics seizure

Major Drug Trafficking Operation in Istanbul Results in 104 Arrests

Steven Ganot
10/05/2023

In a sweeping crackdown on drug traffickers, Istanbul police arrested 104 suspects on Thursday, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The operation covered 25 of the city’s 39 districts and resulted in the seizure of 3.5 kilograms of bonsai, along with various amounts of methamphetamine, cannabis, skunk, and other drugs, weapons, and money. Yerlikaya, who announced the results on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, reiterated the Turkish government’s commitment to continue fighting against terrorism, drugs, organized crime gangs, and irregular migration “relentlessly.”

The operation comes amid growing concerns about drug-related crimes in Turkey’s largest city. Istanbul, a metropolis of over 15 million people, has seen a rise in drug-related issues in recent years, aligning with a global uptick in narcotics trafficking and use.

