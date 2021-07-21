Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mass Attendance at Temple Mount for Eid Al-Adha Celebrations
Palestinians gather to celebrate alongside Muslims worldwide on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feastival, at Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem's Old City, on July 20, 2021. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Temple Mount
Eid Al-Adha
Feast of Sacrifice
Ibrahim

Mass Attendance at Temple Mount for Eid Al-Adha Celebrations

Michael Friedson
07/21/2021

A crowd estimated to be as large as 100,000 people flooded Jerusalem’s Temple Mount – known to the Muslim world as Haram Al-Sharif – to celebrate the Eid al-Adha festival on Tuesday evening. The four-day holiday commemorates the test of the Prophet Ibrahim’s faith by preparing to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, before Allah spares the boy and provides a “great sacrifice” instead. The scene on the Temple Mount stood in sharp contrast to that of Sunday, when a much smaller number of Jews visited the area on the ninth day of the Hebrew month Av, the historical date of the destruction of the First and Second Temples by the Babylonians and Romans, respectively. At that time, the Islamist Ra’am party, the first Arab political party to join a ruling coalition government, called for a complete ban on Jews visiting the area, saying the Temple Mount is the exclusive property of the Muslim world. Politics were rife on Tuesday night as banners flew expressing support for the Hamas terror organization in the aftermath of the recent 11-day rocket war: Nearly 5,000 missiles were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting devastating airstrikes from the Israeli Air Force in retaliation. Some 256 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and 13 civilians in Israel were killed  in the fighting.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.